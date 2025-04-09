Psycho Therapy Star Britt Lower Opens Up About Bringing the Ambitious Experience to Life

Having starred in two seasons of the Apple TV+ series Severance, Britt Lower is no stranger to playing characters who have to entirely compartmentalize their work life from their personal life. While that show leans fully into the realm of sci-fi, Lower’s new movie Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer similarly explores the importance of keeping one’s personal and professional lives separate, though in a much more grounded spirit. As the title of the movie implies, however, the premise offered a number of unique storytelling opportunities for the performer. Psycho Therapy is set to expand across theaters nationwide and hit On Demand on April 11th.

Psycho Therapy is described, “A struggling writer in the midst of a divorce befriends a retired serial killer who incidentally becomes his marriage counselor by day, and killing counselor for his next book by night.”

Lower plays a professional organizer in the movie, and of how that profession impacted her character, she detailed, “[It] definitely informed how she presents herself to the world. Hair is very tidy, very strict in terms of how she puts herself together. And I love the scene when she’s helping organize someone’s house and there’s just like a little corner of a sweater is out of place and it totally throws her off. She has a very rich interior life.”

Despite the film’s title and premise implying a dark and macabre journey, there’s lots of laughs to be experience in Psycho Therapy, with Lower revealing the scene that made her want to get involved in the project.

“I just love the onion scene. It really captured my imagination,” the actor admitted. “This person who’s chopping so, so many onions, Susie is in the kitchen and she has just tears streaming down her face, but she’s chopping the onions just because she likes the sound of it. That gave me a pretty good insight into who this person was, and then the counseling scenes were just so funny on the page, and they were a delight to shoot with John [Magaro] and Steve [Buscemi]. The whole script had me laughing out loud, which is quite rare when you’re reading something.”

With so much of Psycho Therapy involving figures offering key insight into various components of their lives, Lower expressed her appreciation for what she’s taken away from costars throughout her career.

“I’m so lucky to get to work with John and and Steve on this project. I learned something from everyone. I think anyone can be a teacher in that way,” the actor expressed. “But for sure, John Turturro really took me under his wing in Season 1 and 2 [of Severance]. And John and Steve are actually working on a different film together right now. It’s bringing me a lot of joy, just the two of them. And I just worked with Jamie Lee Curtis, and she’s working on that film, too. So all my heroes together making art, it makes me really happy.”

