Star Trek Could Be Quentin Tarantino’s Last Movie

Quentin Tarantino has his eyes on the Star Trek universe, but would a Star Trek movie be his final cinematic voyage? Tarantino has said that he plans to retire after making 10 films in his career. His ninth, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is complete. If his next film is Star Trek, does that mean it will be his last?

CinemaBlend asked Tarantino if Star Trek will be his swan song. Tarantino doesn’t rule it out but says there may be a loophole. “I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it,” he says. “Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek … but naturally I would end on an original.’ But the idea of doing 10 isn’t to come up with a loophole. I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.”

It is still uncertain whether Tarantino will direct a Star Trek film. He pitched the idea for the film to producer JJ Abrams. Paramount Pictures put the idea ot a writers’ room and Mark L. Smith has completed a script. At last check-in, Tarantino still needed to review that script. Paramount hoped to have Tarantino direct the film himself, but there were scheduling concerns. With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood complete, the film could be Tarantino’s next, if not last, project.

There’s little known about Tarantino’s plans for Star Trek other than that the film, should he direct, will carry an R rating. There hasn’t even been confirmation about whether the stars of The Kelvin Timeline Star Trek Trilogy will return, though they seem hopeful.

“I mean, it’s been a broad conversation that we’ve been having for a while in terms of what’s the future of the franchise,” Zachary Quinto has said. “It’s in process so I don’t know exactly what to say other than there’s no plans for a movie happening at this moment.

“I would love to [return to Star Trek]. I feel like it’s been an anchor of my creative life for the last over 10 years now so if I can go back to it, I’ll always be happy to. I love my Star Trek family so we’ll see how it goes.”

