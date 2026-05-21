Quentin Tarantino’s First Movie in 7 Years Officially Delayed (But for a Very Exciting Reason)

The last time audiences were treated to a new Quentin Tarantino film, it was 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After seven long years, that drought is about to come to an end… in a way. While cinephiles continue to wait to see what Tarantino will do for his 10th (and presumably final) directorial effort, the Oscar-winning filmmaker wrote a script for a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow-up revolving around Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth. Tentatively titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the film reunites Pitt with his frequent collaborator David Fincher. Netflix spent big money for a Cliff Booth Super Bowl spot earlier this year, implying the movie was set to come out this year. Now, a release window is official.

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For a while, the speculation was that The Adventures of Cliff Booth would be a summer release, much like its predecessor. Instead, movie fans are getting a helping of Tarantino and Fincher for the holidays. Netflix has announced that The Adventures of Cliff Booth will have an exclusive two-week run in IMAX theaters beginning November 25th (the day before Thanksgiving) before it has its streaming premiere on December 23rd. This was the initial release plan for Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia reboot before Netflix decided to give the fantasy blockbuster a traditional wide theatrical premiere in early 2027.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth Is One of the Most Exciting Releases of the Holiday Season

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As always, the film release calendar is filled with high-profile titles over the holiday season. The main attraction is “Dunesday,” the epic box office showdown between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, but there are plenty of others worthy of viewers’ attention. November sees the premieres of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Weeping and the Disney animated film Hexed, while December has Jumanji: Open World and Werwulf in addition to Dunesday. With Netflix’s latest update, The Adventures of Cliff Booth is added to that list and immediately becomes one of the most exciting films of the holiday season.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the best films of Tarantino’s career, transporting audiences back to the late 1960s with a sense of aplomb and style that only Tarantino is capable of. While the movie features great performances from all cast members across the board, Pitt’s Cliff Booth was arguably the biggest highlight. Pitt won his first career acting Oscar for his turn as the stunt man, utilizing his easygoing charm and magnetic screen presence to craft a memorable character. Putting him at the center of a spinoff is a no-brainer, especially with the outstanding creative team that’s been assembled for this project.

Tarantino and Fincher are very different filmmakers with regard to their sensibilities and style, but that’s what makes The Adventures of Cliff Booth such an intriguing proposition. It’ll be interesting to see how their voices meld, but with Fincher calling the shots, The Adventures of Cliff Booth should be able to stand apart from its predecessor by carving out its own identity. Tarantino has never made a sequel before (unless you count Kill Bill as two movies), and surely the last thing he would want is for Cliff Booth to feel like more of the same. Handing the reins to Fincher should keep things fresh and exciting.

It’s also great to see Netflix give The Adventures of Cliff Booth an IMAX release. It was always assumed it would play in theaters in some capacity; in order to qualify for Oscars, a film has to play in theaters for at least one week (and this could be the streamer’s main contender depending on how things go). But locking Cliff Booth in for a coveted, lucrative IMAX slot over Thanksgiving is a sign that Netflix is supremely confident the film will be one of the year’s best. Time will tell if regular theaters will be added to the Cliff Booth release plan (allowing more people to see it on the big screen), but at least people won’t have to wait too long for it to come home.

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