Quentin Tarantino’s Next Project Reportedly Confirmed (& It’s Not What Anybody Predicted)

Quentin Tarantino has consistently said he intends to retire from directing after he helms his next feature film, which would be his 10th. As a result, fans are very curious to see what the Oscar winner chooses as his swan song, though Tarantino seems hesitant to commit to something. He scrapped plans for a film called The Movie Critic, and David Fincher is calling the shots on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow-up The Adventures of Cliff Booth (which Tarantino wrote). Tarantino isn’t in any rush to get his final film off the ground, so he’s been pursuing other interests in the meantime. Nobody could have predicted what he has lined up next.

According to the Daily Mail, Tarantino has written a stage play described as British farce. A title and plot details are unknown for the time being, though Tarantino’s play is said to be in the tradition of Noises Off, a critically acclaimed play that chronicles a theater troupe’s disastrous attempt to perform Nothing On, a play-within-a-play. It’s believed Tarantino’s show won’t premiere on London’s West End until 2027, though “late 2026 is still a remote possibility.” Tarantino is currently “negotiating with big Hollywood stars” for the cast and is considering venues.

What Quentin Tarantino’s Play Means for His Final Film

The Daily Mail article includes a quote from a Tarantino podcast appearance from last summer when he said this play is “probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life.” Assuming the high end of that estimate is true, there’s a good chance we don’t see Tarantino’s next feature until 2029 at the earliest, when it will have been a full decade since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered. Odds are, it may not premiere until the 2030s since Tarantino will be busy with his play for the foreseeable future and he likes to take his time when developing films. He still needs to decide on an idea for his 10th movie and write the script.

Tarantino taking more time than usual to iron out his next film is understandable because he intends to stick to his self-imposed 10-film rule (for now, anyway). With classics like Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood under his belt, Tarantino is one of the most acclaimed directors of his generation and has a filmography with arguably no weak spots. He wants his last movie to live up to the high standard he has set for himself; it would be a shame if Tarantino bowed out on an underwhelming note. So, while he figures out what to do next, he’s keeping himself busy in other ways.

Another way to look at this, however, is that Tarantino is once again pushing his final film further on the back burner because he’s yet to overcome an emotional hurdle hanging over his head. In many ways, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would have been the perfect send-off for Tarantino the director. It plays as the apotheosis of his distinct filmmaking style, mixing several of his usual staples into a wildly entertaining and emotionally poignant package that serves as a love letter to the time period in which he grew up in. Topping Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a final act is a borderline impossible task, even for someone as gifted as Tarantino. Some fans feel he just needs to accept his next movie won’t be as good as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but can still end his career in a satisfying manner on its own merits.

It will be interesting to see what Tarantino does as a follow-up once his play’s run is complete. Perhaps challenging himself in this way will reinvigorate his creative batteries, inspiring him to move full speed ahead on his final film in a few years time. In the meantime, it’ll be fun to see Tarantino do something completely different. His films have always had a sense of humor, but he’s better known for crime stories and period pieces that put an alternative spin on history. He hasn’t tried his hand at a British farce before, but it’s easy to see how his penchant for dialogue would be a great fit for the genre. Hopefully the play turns out just as well as his films.

