Sylvester Stallone Takes Aim In New Rambo: Last Blood Image

John Rambo’s back in the new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, and as you can plainly see, despite being a little bit older you still don’t want to pick a fight with him. He’s been living a rather peaceful existence on his farm since the events of Rambo 4, but a drug cartel prompts him to come out of retirement for one last go-round, and we’re pretty sure they don’t realize exactly what they’ve unleashed. A new photo from the anticipated film reveals Stallone taking aim with a rifle at something or someone, and that person better hope he can talk Rambo down, otherwise, we’re betting he doesn’t make it out of this alive!

The trailer showcased plenty of action, revealing that Stallone’s Rambo won’t just be putting up af fight with one rifle. A closeup of his weapon cache revealed plenty of other guns at his disposal, and we also saw him do damage with his trademark knife, a crossbow, a regular bow, and his fists by trailer’s end.

This being Rambo, we’re sure he’ll get his hands on some other weapons and destructive items. I mean, there will be some explosions, and I’m sure gasoline and Molotov’s will be on hand somewhere.

You can check out the new photo below.

As the title suggests, this will probably be Rambo’s last time out, though if the movie ends up hitting at the box office we’re sure John Rambo could make another appearance, perhaps passing the torch to someone else. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.