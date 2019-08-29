Rambo: Last Blood Projected For Franchise Best Opening

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo is returning for one last mission in Lionsgate and Millennium’s Rambo: Last Blood, and so far projections are indicating that it could be the best debut of the franchise. At the moment the film is expected open between $21 and $24 million over its first three days, and if it can hit that bar when it opens on September 20th, it will surpass all of the previous installments in the iconic Rambo franchise. That would be quite the achievement for Stallone and the franchise in general, and it has a very good chance to do make it happen (via Deadline).

If it can even just hit the lower end of that spectrum it will take the top spot amongst all Rambo films. It will take that top spot away from Rambo: First Blood II, which brought in $20.1 million when it was released in 1985. Next on the list is 2008’s Rambo, which brought in $18.2 million, followed by 1988’s Rambo III with $13 million and then the original First Blood, which took the number 1 spot in 1982 with $6.6 million.

Rambo will be doing battle against the Brad Pitt astronaut film Ad Astra as well as Downton Abbey, but so far both of those movies won’t challenge Rambo’s supremacy over the weekend. Ad Astra is currently pegged for a $17.5 to $19 million opening and Downton Abbey is looking to fall between $15 and $16 million. It looks like Rambo’s really better than ever.

As the title suggests, this will probably be Rambo’s last time out, though if the movie ends up hitting at the box office over the long haul we’re sure John Rambo could make another appearance, perhaps passing the torch to someone else. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.