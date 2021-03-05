Raya and The Last Dragon Trailer Released

Disney has released a new trailer for Raya and The Last Dragon. The film, which will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, is the first from Disney Animation Studios to be inspired by Southeast Asia and stars Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of Raya, making her the first Southeast Asian actor to star in a project from the studio. The film tells the story of the titular Raya, a lone warrior who sets out on a journey to track down the legendary last dragon in order to restore the world of Kumandra and unite its divided people.

"Everything's been taken away from Raya," producer Osnat Shurer said. "She's totally on her own. She's got nothing left save for her father's sword, her friend, Tuk Tuk, and a shard of something that might be magical. And she sets out into Kumandra seeking the last dragon, Sisu, with the hope of restoring peace to her land."

Awkwafina also stars as the voice of Sisu, the legendary dragon Raya seeks.

"I definitely connect with Sisu," Awkafina said. "She has optimism, she has hope and she even has belief in herself -- but really to her surprise. I love her because she isn't perfect and I think that's a strong message to send to everyone: We don't have to be perfect."

The film had the unique challenge of being made during the pandemic, meaning that work on the film was conducted from more than 400 homes rather than under one roof at Disney.

"As filmmakers, [directors] Don [Hall] and Carlos [López Estrada] bring a combination of animation know-how and emotional storytelling to Raya and the Last Dragon, bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original, and dynamic heights," Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee previously explained. "They both saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our lead character, played by the wonderfully talented Kelly Marie Tran. And no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui [Nguyen] and Adele [Lim], and the entire crew of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home."

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.