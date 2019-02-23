Razzie Awards 2019: ‘Holmes & Watson’ Wins Worst Picture

It’s time for fans to celebrate Hollywood’s less than triumphant films thanks to the Razzie Awards, and Sherlock Holmes has taken a top spot this year.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have delivered some hilarious films in the past, though their take on Sherlock Holmes didn’t resonate with audiences in the same way as their previous projects. The movie titled Holmes and Watson never took off at the box office, though it has won one accolade, that of Worst Picture at the Razzies.

Holmes and Watson, which has a 10% on Rotten Tomatoes, went up against Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Robin Hood, and Winchester, and despite not having as low a score as Gotti (which came in with 0%), managed to take home the crown.

Ferrell’s role as Holmes also netted a nomination in the Worst Actor category, though Donald Trump ended up taking that spot. John C. Reilly did net a win as Watson in the Worst Supporting Actor category, and the film also won in the Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel and Worst Director categories.

The film, which was produced for a budget of $42 million, didn’t quite make that back at the box office, earning $40 million worldwide.

In Holmes & Watson, the detective duo discovers a body in Buckingham Palace, which turns out to be a warning from a mysterious person named Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes). He says they have four days to solve the case or the Queen will die, so the duo set out to try and unravel the mystery since Watson has a huge crush on the Queen.

At one point the project was going to have Ferrell alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, but that fell through, allowing for Ferrell to reteam with Reilly. The two also starred alongside each other in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Holmes & Watson is directed by Etan Cohen and stars Will Ferrell (Holmes), John C. Reilly (Watson), Rebecca Hall (Dr. Grace Hart), Ralph Fiennes (Moriarty), Kelly Macdonald (Mrs. Hudson), Lauren Lapkus (Millie), Hugh Laurie (Mycroft), Noah Jupe (Doxy), Pam Ferris (Queen Victoria), Bella Ramsey (Flotsam), Rob Brydon (Inspector Lestrade), and Bronson Webb (Jonathan Nightingale).

