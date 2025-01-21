When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you — but there’s nothing to smile about for Joker: Folie à Deux. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-fronted bomb tied Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spinoff Madame Web, video game adaptation Borderlands, the Dennis Quaid-led Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan, and Francis Ford Coppola’s costly mega-flop Megalopolis for the most nominations at the 2025 Razzie Awards. The Golden Raspberry Awards, which sent ballots to 1,202 Razzie Members (movie buffs, film critics and journalists) to vote on the worst films of 2024, revealed those five films lead this year’s nominations with six noms each.

Joker 2, Madame Web, Borderlands, Reagan, and Megalopolis are all nominated for the “$4.97 gold spray-painted” statuette awarded to Worst Picture of 2024. (They averaged a 23 percent “rotten” score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.) The Joker sequel, with a budget estimated to be between $190–200 million, received a “D” CinemaScore — the worst for any comic book movie — before suffering the worst-ever second weekend drop in the genre’s history and finishing its box office run with $206 million (a steep plunge from the $1 billion its predecessor took in five years earlier).

Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck in 2019’s Joker, is nominated in the Actor category alongside Zachary Levi (Harold and the Purple Crayon), Jack Black (Dear Santa), Dennis Quaid (Reagan), and Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted), while fellow Oscar winner Gaga is up for Actress alongside Johnson (Madame Web), Bryce Dallas Howard (Argylle), Jennifer Lopez (Atlas), and two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (Borderlands).

Black received a second nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his voice role as Claptrap in Borderlands, as did co-star Kevin Hart’s Roland, and Tahar Rahim as the villain Ezekiel (Madame Web), Shia LaBeouf for Clodio Pulcher (Megalopolis), and quadruple nominee Jon Voight, who made a boner by appearing in Megalopolis as well as Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers.

Supporting Actress names Oscar winner Ariana DeBose for her roles in Argylle and Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, Emma Roberts (Madame Web), Leslie Anne Down (Reagan), FKA twigs (The Crow), and Amy Schumer (Unfrosted). Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson’s feature debut earned her a Worst Director nom, as did Jerry Seinfeld’s feature directorial debut on Netflix’s Pop-Tart origin story Unfrosted. The directing nominees include Coppola, Eli Roth (Borderlands), and Todd Phillips (Joker 2).

Phoenix and Gaga’s Arthur/Joker and Lee/Harley Quinn are recognized as Worst Screen Combo, which includes the following: “Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black)” for Borderlands, “Any Two Unfunny ‘Comedic Actors’” for Unfrosted, “The Entire Cast” for Megalopolis, and Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller for “Ronnie and Nancy” in Reagan.

Joker 2 also earned a nomination for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and will compete against the remake of The Crow, Disney’s Lion King sequel/prequel Mufasa, the SSU installment Kraven the Hunter, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver. And finally, the Joker sequel is nominated for Worst Screenplay alongside Reagan, Kraven and Madame Web, and Megalopolis.

In a press release, the Razzies boasted that Madame Web (11 percent), starring Dakota Johnson in the title role as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, was touted as a “serious Razzies contender” in scathing reviews that described the Sony movie as a “Marvel knock-off” and the “kind of superhero B-movie you’d find buried in the Walmart dollar bin.”

Megalopolis (45 percent), the star-studded passion project from the director of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, is an “incoherent $120 million mess” dubbed “WTF the Movie,” while Reagan (18 percent) is described as “a love letter to the 40th President that ‘borrowed’ its plot structure from Citizen Kane (with Jon Voight imitating Bullwinkle’s nemesis Boris Badenov as its narrator).”

The Razzies knocked Joker: Folie à Deux (31 percent) as a jukebox musical that “had its protagonists express their mental illness and villainy – by singing and dancing,” and Borderlands (10 percent) as “a big budget video-game-based bomb that racked up 90% negative reviews” on Rotten Tomatoes and reportedly lost over $100 million at the box office.

The 45th Annual Razzie “Winners” will be announced in a video press release on Oscar Eve, Saturday, March 1. See the full list of Razzie nominees below.

2025 Razzie Award Nominations Complete List

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) / Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, Strangers

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

FKA twigs / The Crow



Director

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted



Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) / Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

