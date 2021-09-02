New Reading Rainbow Documentary Announced

✖

One of the most beloved educational programs in history is the subject of a brand new documentary called Butterfly in the Sky. Of course, the doc is all about the long-running PBS series Reading Rainbow, which was the most-watched PBS program in classrooms in the United States over the course of its 26-year run. The film studio XTR is currently producing Butterfly in the Sky, named after Reading Rainbow's iconic theme song, and it will aim to tell the story of how Reading Rainbow became such a monumental success.

Hosted by LeVar Burton, Reading Rainbow won more than 250 awards in its 26 years on the air, including a Peabody and 26 Emmys. There isn't a better time to take a look inside Reading Rainbow than right now, as Burton has been the subject of several viral fan campaigns to make him the new host of Jeopardy! Because of his work on Reading Rainbow, as well as Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation, Burton remains a widely loved figure around the globe.

The film is being directed by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb, who are best known for their work on GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Bryan Storkel is producing for Sidestilt Films while Bryn Mooser, Justin Lacob, and Kathryn Everett are all serving as executive producers.

“Reading Rainbow was my window into the big city and into diverse cultures,” Whitcomb said in a statement. “With segments like those in ‘Hill of Fire,’ ‘Liang and the Magic Paintbrush,’ and countless other episodes, Reading Rainbow was arguably the first time I encountered ‘documentary-style’ television as a young person, planting a seed that would inspire me for the rest of my life and lead me to where I am in my career to this day.”

“As a Mexican-American growing up in Houston, I was always surrounded by diversity," added Thomason. "More than any show on television, Reading Rainbow reflected the cultures that surrounded me. When the book fair came to my school, I went straight for the Reading Rainbow titles. I didn’t know it at the time, but the show’s mission statement was manifesting itself in me. I devour books to this day and I know Reading Rainbow had a hand in that.”

