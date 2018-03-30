‘Ready Player One’ Exclusive Funko Pop Figures are Now Avaialble

Ready Player One is now in theaters, and Funko exclusive Pop figures are coming along for this nostalgia-fueled ride. Funko collectors can nab the Copper Art3mis figure at ThinkGeek and GameStop, a translucent Parzival figure at Hot Topic, and an antique version of Parzival at Walmart while supplies last.

A jade Sixer variant was also listed as a Ready Player One Funko exclusive for Walmart, but it wasn’t available online at the time of writing and it doesn’t appear to be available in stores just yet. Hopefully that will change in the coming days. In the meantime, there are loads of other Ready Player One items to add to your Funko collection:

You can shop the entire standard Ready Player One funko lineup here, or check out the links to the individual releases below.

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Parzival

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Aech

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Art3mis

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Daito

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Shoto

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Sorrento

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Sixer

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – i-R0k

• POP! Movies: Ready Player One – Iron Giant

• Keys: Ready Player One- 3PK- Green, Clear, Copper

• Action Figure: Ready Player One – 4 PK – Including Parzival

In addition to the Funko Pop figures, Hot Topic is also has an entire fashion collection devoted to Ready Player One. You can shop this exceedingly rad fashion collection right here.

