‘Ready Player One’ Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

With over 120 reviews submitted to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the outlet has awarded Steven Spielberg‘s adaptation of Ready Player One its “Certified Fresh” distinction. The film currently sits at having 83% positive reviews.

According to the site, “Ready Player One is a sweetly nostalgic thrill ride that neatly encapsulates Spielberg’s strengths while adding another solidly engrossing adventure to his filmography.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the novel by Ernest Kline, “In the year 2045, people can escape their harsh reality in the OASIS, an immersive virtual world where you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone-the only limits are your own imagination. OASIS creator James Halliday left his immense fortune and control of the Oasis to the winner of a contest designed to find a worthy heir. When unlikely hero Wade Watts conquers the first challenge of the reality-bending treasure hunt, he and his friends-known as the High Five-are hurled into a fantastical universe of discovery and danger to save the OASIS and their world.”

Excitement for the film spread across the internet when the film debuted earlier this month at the South by Southwest Film Festival, yet the film’s premiere wasn’t without its hiccups. The film’s world premiere, with Spielberg in attendance, suffered multiple technical mishaps, forcing the film to be stopped in hopes of correcting the issue. Once the errors were corrected, the majority of reactions on social media were positive, despite the setbacks.

While the film may have had a rough start, A.A. Dowd at The AV Club shared, “At its best, Ready Player One unfolds like unstructured free time for Hollywood’s biggest kid, unleashed in a playground he helped construct, one Amblin entertainment at a time.”

Spielberg has regularly demonstrated his mastery of incredibly compelling dramatic stories, as evidenced by films like Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List, and Munich, but early reviews of the film are praising the director for going back to his roots in action and adventure.

Eric Kohn at IndieWire claimed the film “becomes the very thing its characters admire, a preponderance of commercial entertainment smashed together into a singularity of blockbuster chaos.”

You can check out ComicBook.com’s thoughts on the film in the video above.

Ready Player One lands in theaters Friday.

Are you more excited to see the pop culture odyssey now? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Rotten Tomatoes]