Red One: Chris Evans Breaks Silence on Finally Doing a Christmas Movie

Chris Evans has dipped his toe into a lot of different franchises, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Pixar to Knives Out. As of last year, he is set to add another kind of film to that list in the form of Red One, a new Christmas action movie that is in the works for Amazon Studios. Red One will see Evans join a cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kiernan Shipka, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu, and the early looks at the film have definitely surprised some. ComicBook.com recently attended Evans' panel at Chicago's C2E2 expo, where he revealed what drew him to joining the holiday movie space.

"I've been in this industry for too long, but I've never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap," Evans explained. "It's never been on my radar. They happen. They're occasional. But it's never been something that's come my way. So the fact that this one popped up, I was like 'I can't say no to this. I just can't.' And Dwayne is just unbelievable. He's such a nice guy. He's incredible what he does actually, he's so funny. He's really charming and really knows. What [he] knows, he's great at it and does it really, really well. And Jake Kasdan, the director, is just fantastic and the script is really funny."

"I just was like, I gotta take this opportunity," Evans continued. "And it was fantastic. It was one of the best working experiences I ever had. I actually was worried 'Is this gonna ruin Christmas for me?' because it's so special. 'Do I really want to see my mug every Christmas?' But I'm telling you, every day was Christmas, and when it wrapped I was like 'Aww.' Believe me, I couldn't get enough of it. So yeah, it was a great decision."

What is Red One about?

Red One is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. According to Amazon, this unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses. Kasdan, Garcia, Morgan, and Johnson will produce, alongside Melvin Mar and Dany Garcia. The Detective Agency's Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce.

"Hold my Mana, because this is exciting," Johnson said when the film was first announced. "Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

"Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition," says Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. "Hiram's concept and the world he's envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture."

