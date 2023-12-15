The Rock to Star in Red One for Amazon

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will lead Amazon Studios' upcoming holiday movie Red One. Chris Morgan is writing the script. Morgan is known for his work on The Fast Saga, including the spinoff Fast & Furious Present: Hobb & Shaw, which starred Johnson and Jason Statham. The film a big get for Amazon, which is competing in the increasingly crowded streaming space. Hiram Garcia came up with the idea for Red One. Plot details remain secret, but Amazon describes the film in its announcement released on Monday as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

Garcia is President of Production for Seven Bucks Productions, which is the company that Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia. The film -- which is rumored to involve Santa Claus -- has potential outside of the cinematic space. According to the press release, “this unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses.” That seems to be hinting at transmedia potential and possible synergy with Amazon's online retail business.

“Hold my Mana, because this is exciting,” Johnson says in the release. “Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I’ve been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

“Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition,” says Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. “Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture.”

Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are producing for Seven Bucks Productions. Morgan is also producing. The project is expected to film in 2022 and debut during the 2023 holiday season.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson singing on for Amazon's holiday movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Johnson is currently filming DC Films' Black Adam movie, which is set to debut on July 29, 2022.

Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images