Redbox Teams With Wurl For Free Live TV Content

Redbox, one of the last bastions of physical media rental, announced today that it has partnered with Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), to expand the selection of free channels on Redbox Free Live TV. Best known for the literal red, touchscreen boxes that they place in retail stores, which give fans the opportunity to test-drive DVDs for cheap, Redbox has bee na player in the streaming and TV On Demand business for years.

"By utilizing Wurl's cloud-based technology and access to content providers and channels in the Wurl Network, Redbox will be able to efficiently and rapidly add a wide array of free channels to its service," said Sean Doherty, CEO, Wurl. "Redbox has a long history of providing choice and value to consumers and we are thrilled to be working with them to continue that legacy via their FAST platform."

"As we continue to expand our ad-supported offering including Free Live TV, it's important that we deliver a diverse and compelling line-up of entertainment channels that we know our customers will both love and be able to easily access directly from the Redbox App.," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "Wurl delivers great content and technology that will continue to delight our audience."

Wurl operates the market-leading Wurl Network, interconnecting over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 40 countries. The Wurl Network helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, CNN, and Reuters.

With 100 channels of programming, Redbox's Free Live TV caters to the tastes and interests of Redbox's 40 million customers. With a diverse and growing lineup of movies and television, news, lifestyle, and sports entertainment programming, Free Live TV is easily enjoyed on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Samsung, and Chromecast.