Regal Set to Launch Unlimited Movie Subscription Service

While it started out as an awesome idea and a really great service (for a few years), MoviePass will forever be remembered for its colossal collapse. The movie ticket subscription service became a massive failure after moving to a $10 per month plan that turned it into a national phenomenon. However, one good thing did come out of the MoviePass debacle: Theater chains realized that they could start their own ticket subscription services. AMC launched the A-List program not long after the fall of MoviePass, and it has worked out pretty well so far. Now, it seems as if Regal is finally getting in on the action.

According to a new report from Deadline, Regal Cinemas is preparing to announce a new unlimited movie ticket subscription service that will launch at the end of the month. There are no specific details at this point, as things are still being worked out between Regal and its parent company, Cineworld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is known at this point, at least according to Deadline’s report, is that there will be three tiers of pricing, and the price will be based on the location of the Regal theaters you’re attending. There will be three tiers, costing $18, $21, and $24. The latter tier will include all Regal locations around the country, including the major theaters in places like New York and Los Angeles. The lower tier will cover some of the smaller, less visited locations. If you choose a lower tier but want to see a movie at a higher-ranked theater, you’ll simply pay a surcharge of a couple of dollars.

The reports suggests that there’s a good chance this service won’t be a monthly affair like AMC’s. You will probably have to pay for an entire year upfront, as opposed to just signing up for one month at a time. This assures moviegoers will commit to the entire year, rather than jumping in for the busy months of summer and awards season. It’s not clear at this time if the service will include premium formats, such as 3D, Dobly, IMAX, and others.

Like AMC, the Regal service will offer a 10% discount on concessions, making the movie-going experience even a little bit more cheaper for subscribers.

What do you think of Regal’s new potential ticket service? Will you be signing up? Let us know in the comments!