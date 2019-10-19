Resident Evil Producers Want to Dismiss Lawsuit From Stunt Performer Who Lost Her Arm

A stunt double on Resident Evil: The Last Chapter‘s lawsuit against the production company responsible for the film just got more involved. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that director Paul W.S. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt‘s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss performer Olivia Jackson’s lawsuit. The pair’s production companies Tannhauser Gate Inc. and Bolt Pictures Inc. are also involved in the motion to dismiss. Anderson and Bolt are convinced that they should not be responsible for the damages at play in this case. Jackson’s case centers around the injuries she sustained during a 2015 motorcycle accident during the movie’s filming. Severe nerve damage led to the area below her left elbow having to be amputated.

In a statement to the public the director and producer combo said, “American lawyers are suing the wrong people in the wrong place. American lawyers have concocted false allegations ‘on information and belief’ in a ham-fisted attempt to connect two artist’s California loan-out companies to a matter entirely arising and contained within [South Africa].”

In further news around the case, Anderson’s lawyers point toward the fact that a South African firm called Davis Films, a production company, attempted to get a $3.2 million employer’s liability policy from an insurance company in South Africa, but that company chose not to honor Jackson’s claim because she was designated “cast and crew.” Still, Davis Films ended up paying $248,256 to cover the medical costs, but the question of who will pay the further costs still lingers in South Africa courtrooms.

For her part, Jackson has worked on films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Mad Max: Fury Road. She said that the film’s producers misled her regarding the insurance policy for potential injuries. The policy in question only covered $33,000 of her expenses and she only received $990 in lost wages.

“They admitted they had very limited insurance, but they promised they would take care of me and make sure I came back to health,” Jackson told Good Morning America. “When they stopped paying for the medical bills, I think I was just really hurt and really scared because I was stuck. … I was really hurt and really scared because now I was stuck on my own.”

Jackson’s lawsuit is seeking compensation that will allow her to “take care of myself for the rest of my life and pay for all the extensive medical bills that are ongoing.” She added that she’s also suing in order to raise awareness.

“I would really like to make the world aware that things like this happen and make sure there is safety and insurance in place for the crews that make these films and give their lives, 16 hours a day, working to make these films,” Jackson continued. “A lot of the things with the insurance, those were hidden from me. It’s hard really to learn from it, when you sign a contract that says the production has insurance, but you don’t really know, every crew member on a film doesn’t know to ask them for their insurance papers.”