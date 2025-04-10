Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven Director’s Cut Hits 4K Blu-ray

First A Knight’s Tale got the 4K treatment, and now Ridley Scott’s 2005 masterpiece Kingdom of Heaven is on the way with an especially stunning new Steelbook case. What’s more, the 3-disc set will contain both the Director’s Cut and the Roadshow Version of the film, the latter of which is a more elaborate presentation, and a throwback to the early days of cinema. They were fancy affairs, screened by small, privileged audiences, and included additional footage, musical accompaniment and an intermission. Fans will also be treated to Roadshow commentary from Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan as part of the 8 hours of bonus material that’s included.

The Kingdom of Heaven 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital Code release has been fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and it will come packaged in a gorgeous Steelbook featuring a sword and mask design. It will be available on May 27th, and pre-orders are expected to go live here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the coming days (direct links will be added here when available). This won’t be a limited edition release, so if there are sellouts you can expect a restock down the line. Read on for a full breakdown of the bonus content.

Kingdom of Heaven 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook See on Amazon (Coming Soon)

Disc 1: 4K Ultra HD Movie + Bonus Content

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

Disc 2: Blu-ray Movie + Bonus Content

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Content

The Path to Redemption

Sound Design Suite

Visual Effects Breakdowns

Press Junket Walkthrough

World Premieres

Special Shoot Gallery

Poster Explorations

Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary

Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”

Additional Featurettes and Much More

Note that Kingdom of Heaven will also be available via digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV on May 27th. As a special treat, 20th Century Studios will present a special one-night-only 4K theatrical re-release of Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, May 14. Beyond Fest will also host an advanced viewing of the 4K release on Friday, May 2 at The Egyptian Theatre. Tickets will be available soon.

Synopsis: This spectacular epic of courage, honor and adventure stars Orlando Bloom as Balian, a young Frenchman in medieval Jerusalem during the Crusades. Having lost everything, Balian finds redemption through a heroic fight — against overwhelming forces — to save his people and fulfill his destiny as a knight.



