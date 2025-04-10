Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven Director’s Cut Hits 4K Blu-ray

First A Knight’s Tale got the 4K treatment, and now Ridley Scott’s 2005 masterpiece Kingdom of Heaven is on the way with an especially stunning new Steelbook case. What’s more, the 3-disc set will contain both the Director’s Cut and the Roadshow Version of the film, the latter of which is a more elaborate presentation, and a throwback to the early days of cinema. They were fancy affairs, screened by small, privileged audiences, and included additional footage, musical accompaniment and an intermission. Fans will also be treated to Roadshow commentary from Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan as part of the 8 hours of bonus material that’s included.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Kingdom of Heaven 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital Code release has been fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and it will come packaged in a gorgeous Steelbook featuring a sword and mask design. It will be available on May 27th, and pre-orders are expected to go live here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the coming days (direct links will be added here when available). This won’t be a limited edition release, so if there are sellouts you can expect a restock down the line. Read on for a full breakdown of the bonus content.
Kingdom of Heaven 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook
Disc 1: 4K Ultra HD Movie + Bonus Content
Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
- Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
- Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
- 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
- The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
Disc 2: Blu-ray Movie + Bonus Content
Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
- Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
- Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
- 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
- The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Content
- The Path to Redemption
- Sound Design Suite
- Visual Effects Breakdowns
- Press Junket Walkthrough
- World Premieres
- Special Shoot Gallery
- Poster Explorations
- Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary
- Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”
- Additional Featurettes and Much More
Note that Kingdom of Heaven will also be available via digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV on May 27th. As a special treat, 20th Century Studios will present a special one-night-only 4K theatrical re-release of Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, May 14. Beyond Fest will also host an advanced viewing of the 4K release on Friday, May 2 at The Egyptian Theatre. Tickets will be available soon.
Synopsis: This spectacular epic of courage, honor and adventure stars Orlando Bloom as Balian, a young Frenchman in medieval Jerusalem during the Crusades. Having lost everything, Balian finds redemption through a heroic fight — against overwhelming forces — to save his people and fulfill his destiny as a knight.