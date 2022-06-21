Riki Rhino Trailer Released (Exclusive)

Uncork'd Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming, animated family film Riki Rhino. The film hails from director Erwin Budiono, and featuring the voices of Jennifer Castle, Paul Reynolds, Matt Nipperess, Russell Wait, Nathan Korval, Megan Leung, and Catherine Fu. Riki Rhino was originally produced in South East Asia in the Indonesian language, but for the English-language release, the studio brought in Jennifer Castle and Paul Reynolds to voice Riki and Beni, with the script adapted by BAFTA-nominated Tim Clague and Danny Stack.

Riki Rhino tells of a young rhinoceros named Riki that has his horn stolen, and to get it back, he embarks on an exciting adventure through the rainforest with his friend Beni the duck. Along the way Riki helps other animals in trouble and every time he helps, he is rewarded with a new skill that will help him on his quest.

"What a gorgeous and entertaining animated tale for the summer" said Keith Leopard, President Uncork'd Entertainment. "The little ones that loved Madagascar and Over the Hedge will no doubt be very keen to see it after they see the trailer."

The trailer, especially the introduction of Riki's fake horn, has a bit of a Wallace and Gromit vibe, with one character asking the others to just accept the madness he is introducing into their little world. But it also seems clear that the movie is almost just as interested in giving fans a look at the beautiful countryside in which the adventure takes place. You can watch it above.

Riki Rhino was made with a message in mind, with producers saying that in addition to being great entertainment for kids, the movie has features urgent themes about natural conservation, and raises awareness about the plight of Sumatran rhinos who have been hunted almost to extinction for their horns.

The U.S. distribution deal was negotiated by Uncork'd's Keith Leopard and John Adams of Evolutionary Films.

Riki Rhino is coming to DVD and digital platforms on July 5.