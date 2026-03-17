Robert Pattinson Credits Zendaya With Getting Him Cast in Dune: Part Three (And His Character Is Dangerous)

The upcoming Dune: Part Three is poised to be a major conclusion to the epic story that director Denis Villeneuve has brought to the big screen from the pages of Frank Herbert’s novels. As a result, the film will largely be populated with the familiar faces that have been at the forefront of the previous two movies, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and even Jason Momoa all returning. Even Anya Taylor-Joy, whose presence in Dune: Part Two was an uncredited cameo, will have much more to do in the upcoming sequel.

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One of the new faces that will actually appear in Dune: Part Three, however, is none other than The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson. Speaking at an event attended by ComicBook ahead of the Dune: Part Three trailer, Pattinson opened up about his arrival in the franchise and credited Zendaya with getting him the part in the film, saying: “I absolutely adored these movies. I saw them multiple times in the theaters. And I think I was talking to (Zendaya) on the set of The Drama. I was like, ‘How do I get in one of those Dune movies?’ And it was a very unexpected call a few months later. And I kind of did think you had something to do with it.”

Robert Pattinson’s Dune Character Is Very Dangerous (But Fun for Him)

He continued, “I just think they’re such a towering achievement by the cast. It’s so incredible. And I just think everybody wants to work with Denis (Villeneuve), he’s a master. When you see the scope and scale and ambition of these movies on set, you get why they feel like this on the screen. It’s just an extraordinary, amazing experience to have.”

Pattinson is set to play the character of Scytale in the film, which is taking its cues from the second book in the series, Dune: Messiah. In the pages of the original text, Scytale is the primary antagonist of the story, with his sights set entirely on dethroning Paul Atreides as the new emperor, a plan that involves many stages and varied ideas. Scytale is also a Tleilaxu Face Dancer in the story, with the ability to change his sex at will, but also his appearance, making him a valuable asset in the attempt to dethrone a messianic figure.

On playing Scytale, Pattinson didn’t offer much, but teased, “It’s an extremely fun character to play. And the look for it is quite extraordinary.”

Despite being a heartthrob himself and in many of his roles, Pattinson has a history of playing freaks and weirdos on the big screen, meaning Scytale is just the latest to be added to his roster of bizarre characters (and one he’s perfectly suited for). He’ll have his work cut out for him in making a mark on the Dune franchise as a villain, though, following in the footsteps of Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, two of the hall of fame freaky villains of the 2020s.

Dune: Part Three will arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026.