New Roku App Turns Your Apple Watch Into a Remote

As Hollywood studios continue launching their own respective streaming platforms, Roku continues dominating the world of streaming hardware. With streaming all the rage, the hardware manufacturer has rolled out a new app that’s sure to make your life a little more convenient. Roku has introduced an app for the Apple Watch line of products, allowing you to turn the smartwatch into a remote control for your Roku device. The company has long had a mobile phone app allowing the same functionality as a remote but this is its first foray into apps for smartwatches.

The app is currently available for Apple Watch Series 1 through 5. In addition to acting as a replacement remote in a sitch, you’ll also be able to use the app to launch Roku channels and voice search. The full feature set can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Remote. Control your Roku device directly from Apple Watch. It’s the same easy to use remote from the mobile app – just sized for your wrist! Additionally, the circular crown on Apple Watch controls the volume.

Launch channels. Quickly launch channels on your TV with one tap of the watch screen. Channels are listed in order of most recently launched for your convenience.

Voice Search. Simply tap the voice icon in the app and say commands like "Launch Hulu," "search for comedies," "switch to HDMI 1" for your Roku TV, and much more. Available on select Roku devices and Roku TV models.

Remote finder. Lost your remote again? Use the Roku app for Apple Watch to signal your Roku remote and it will play an audible chime so you can find it in the couch cushions. Available on the Roku Ultra and select Roku TV models.

Coincidentally enough, the launch of the app comes right before Black Friday, the shopping holiday where Roku devices are always a hot item. If you can’t wait until later this month, Best Buy has already launched its Black Friday events with deals on all kinds of Apple products, including Apple Watches.

