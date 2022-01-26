Ron Perlman Blasts Don’t Look Up Critics: “F-ck You”

You might think from the viewership of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up that the new satire from Adam McKay starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence was the biggest movie in the world, even if it did premiere around the same time as Spider-Man: No Way Home. To date the movie has been streamed over 360 million hours on Netflix, but as you may recall there was intense debate surrounding the film after it premiered as audiences found it compelling and funny while the critical reaction left a lot to be desired. Boasting a green splat “Rotten” rating and a 55% approval, the film, which boasts a lot of Oscar talent, wasn’t a critical darling and now one star is hitting back.

Ron Perlman’s part in Don’t Look Up is a small one but the former Hellboy and Pacific Rim star had choice words for the negative reviews of the film, telling The Independent his reaction was: “F*** you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating…It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted….(I) understand that it’s part of how the internet has almost killed journalism. And now journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the negative critical reaction, Don’t Look Up proved to be a hit for Netflix, vaulting to the #1 position on the platform for the last week of 2021. Even as of this writing the movie remains in the Top 10 on the streaming platform and has cemented itself as the #2 movie of all-time on Netflix, just behind action hit Red Notice.

Not to put too fine a point on it either but Don’t Look Up‘s critical lashing was not universal. The film was nominated for and even won awards in multiple critic groups including San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, New York Film Critics, Online, National Board of Review, and the Hollywood Critics Association. Don’t Look Up was also nominated for four Golden Globes.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead the ensemble which also includes several other Academy Award winners and nominees including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, plus Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Tyler Perry, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.