Ron Perlman Goes on NSFW Rant Against Studio Execs in Deleted Instagram Video

The actors guild SAG-AFTRA announced plans to go on strike as of this week, after not reaching a deal in the newest negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). This SAG strike, which joins the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, is the first of its kind in decades, and the conversation about issues like streaming residuals and AI likenesses has already sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Ron Perlman, the beloved actor known for his roles in Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the strike, particularly on his issues with a recent report alleging that members of the AMPTP want to delay further negotiations until union members "start losing their apartments and losing their houses." While the original video of Perlman's comments has since been deleted, some second-hand recordings of it began circulating online on Friday.

"One thing, before I get off this [video]... the motherf-cker who said we're gonna keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and their apartments," Perlman says in the video. "Listen to me, motherf-cker, there's a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the f-ck said that — and we know who said that — and where he f-cking lives. There's a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people, you wish that families starve, while you're making $27 f-cking million a year for creating nothing? Be careful, motherf-cker. Be really careful, 'cause that's the kind of sh-t that stirs sh-t up. Peace out."

Why Are SAG-AFTRA Going on Strike?

In a statement tied to the announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor to authorize.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said during a press conference. "During our nearly century long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

