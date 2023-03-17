Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Trailer Reveals Dreamworks' New Movie

DreamWorks Animation's latest blockbuster has officially arrived — and amassed an epic ensemble cast. On Thursday, DreamWorks released the first trailer for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, a new animated film that will be released by Universal later this summer. The trailer not only showcases the delightful aesthetic of the film, but reveals some of the film's cast, led by Lana Condor (To All the Boys, X-Men: Apocalypse).

Other cast members will include Toni Collette (Knives Out), Oscar winner Jane Fonda (80 for Brady), Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Blue Chapman (Council Of Dads) and Jaboukie Young-White (C'mon C'mon). The film will be directed by Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Faryn Pearl, and written by Pam Brady.

What is Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken about?

In Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Collette) has forbade her from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. But there's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Rounding out the cast of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken are Emmy noms Will Forte and Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco and Echo Kellum. While it's not yet clear who wrote the script, Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls franchise) served as the pic's producer, with Grammy-winning composer and Universal Composers Initiative alum Stephanie Economou penning the score.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will be released exclusively in theaters on June 30th.