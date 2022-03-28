To All the Boys Star Lana Condor Addresses Potential Spinoff

Netflix’s hit To All the Boys film trilogy is getting a spinoff series, one that will follow the youngest Covey sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart). But for fans hoping to see star Lana Condor appear in the in-development spinoff, they might be disappointed. Condor was recently asked by ET about the spinoff and Condor revealed that she hasn’t been approached to appear, but she’s excited for Cathcart’s time to shine.

“I haven’t had any conversations about that, however I’m very excited for Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty,” Conor said. “It’s kind of her turn now to fall in love and have new experiences, so I’m very excited for her. I think she’s very ready and capable to do so.”

The To All the Boys spinoff series was first announced last spring and at that time was in the early development stages. There hasn’t been much in the way of updates since, but the series is expected to be a half-hour comedy which will see Jenny Han, who wrote the books the film series was based upon, return as creator, writer, and executive producer. Han will also co-write the pilot with Siobhan Vivan.

“It feels really satisfying to be able to see the story through ’til the end,” Han previously said of the To All the Boys trilogy. “Because it is three books and when we made the first film, I don’t think anybody was thinking that we would get to do all three. I hoped it, obviously, but it’s such a privilege to be able to tell the whole story.”

As for Condor, while she hasn’t been approached for the To All the Boys spinoff, she will next be seen in HBO Max’s Moonshot. The romantic comedy also stars Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. In the film, two very different college students wind up joining forces when one sneaks onboard a space shuttle to the red planet. Condor plays Sophie in the film, a focused and buttoned up college student” who decides to go to Mars after her boyfriend Calvin moves there.

Moonshot is directed by Chris Winterbauer with a screenplay from Max Taxe. Producers include Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Mike McGrath and Dana Fox will also executive produce. This film is the second in a four-picture deal between Berlanti/Schechter Films and HBO Max, after the release of the road trip movie Unpregnant last year. In addition to Condor and Sprouse, the movie also features Mason Gooding, Lukas Gage, Zach Braff, Emily Rudd, Michelle Buteau, and Christine Adams. Moonshot debuts on March 31st.

