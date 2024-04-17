Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartfelt Message for Michael J. Fox

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds took a second to share some kinds words about Michael J. Fox this week. Reynolds has gotten to know the Back to the Future star very well since getting to Hollywood. So, the Time release their list of 100 people this year, the magazine approached the Deadpool actor to share a nice story about the beloved celebrity. Prepare yourself because Reynolds' blurb is at the same time funny and emotional. There's been so many people touched by Michael J. Fox's work that there are probably countless annecdotes like this. Check it out for yourself down below and walk down memory lane for a second.

"I wrote this short blurb about Michael J Fox (@realmikefox) for the annual #Time100. This man means a lot to me. And I know he means a lot to you," Reynolds began. "I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly."

The star continued, "I met Mike 17 years ago. I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet. He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone. It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

Michael J. Fox's Personal Ties To Reynolds

It goes even deeper for the Deapool star. His daughter is now a huge fan of the actor as well. "Last year I watched Back to the Future with my 8-year-old daughter. It's become her favourite film," Reynolds revealed. "And for now, that's enough for me—and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw."

"I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered," the Marvel star mused. "Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."

All of this is massively touching and probably means a lot to Fox. Time's profiles this year are hitting some emotional beats for the readers out there. No matter what time it is, there's no denying the impact of performers like him and the other members of this class.

Did you love Reynolds' message? Let us know in the comments down below!