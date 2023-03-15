Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Acquired by T-Mobile

Ryan Reynolds is now in business with T-Mobile. The Deadpool star has a lot on his plate at the moment. He's currently preparing to reunite with his best buddy Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy for Deadpool 3, marking the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine's formal introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds and Jackman are both hitting the gym to get in superhero shape, but that doesn't mean the Deadpool actor isn't still making business moves behind the scenes. He also owns a minority ownership in Mint Mobile, which was just acquired by T-Mobile.

The T-Mobile acquisition of the Mint Mobile prepaid wireless brand totals up to $1.3 billion, with the deal expected to close later this year. Ka'ena Corp. and its subsidiaries and brands will then become part of the T-Mobile family. Ka'ena Corp. consists of Mint Mobile, the international wireless service Ultra Mobile, and wholesaler Plum. Mint Mobile founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will stick with T-Mobile to help with managing the brand following the close of the deal. Mint Mobile is expected to remain a separate business unit, with Ryan Reynolds continuing in a creative role. It's estimated that Reynolds owns a 25% stake in Mint Mobile.

"Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today's news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers," Reynolds said in a statement. "We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what's to come."

"Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier's leading 5G network and now we are excited to use our scale and owners' economics to help supercharge it — and Ultra Mobile — into the future," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a statement.

Hugh Jackman Takes a Shot at Ryan Reynolds

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman toasts his Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy in a new photo, while also taking a shot at his co-star Ryan Reynolds. The movie and stageplay star is returning to his iconic role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, which also features a reunion with Ryan Reynolds. The best friends will help officially introduce Logan and the Merc With a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not before they continuously take shots at each other on social media. The latest volley in their ongoing feud comes from Jackman, who alludes to some back-talking with director Shawn Levy.

"Spending quality time with the incredible @slevydirect and, if I'm honest … talking behind HIS back. #becomingwolverineagain" Hugh Jackman wrote in an Instagram post. He's standing alongside Shawn Levy in the photo, with both gentlemen holding wine glasses. Of course, Ryan Reynolds is nowhere to be found, which makes it easier to badmouth the Deadpool star.

