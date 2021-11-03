Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Comedy Arrives on HBO Max

While Ryan Reynolds has long been a popular name in Hollywood, there are two distinct periods of his career: Pre-Deadpool and Post-Deadpool. Before he was first cast as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, putting his career on a collision course with a real Deadpool role several years later, Reynolds was mainly known for his work in raunchy or romantic comedies. Now that he’s become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men, many have forgotten about some of Reynolds’ earlier work. Fortunately, that’s where streaming services swoop in to save the day.

Older Reynolds movies have seen big popularity spikes when they join streaming services, like . On Monday, November 1st, another one of Reynolds’ hidden gems was added to a streaming roster. Waiting…, the R-rated restaurant comedy led by Justin Long, is now on HBO Max.

Waiting… is about a group of employees at a chain restaurant, many of whom really despise their jobs. It’s a raunchy comedy, even downright gross at times, but it remains a hilarious showcase for the comedic talents of Reynolds, Long, Dane Cook, Luis Guzman, Anna Farris, Alanna Ubach, and quite a few other familiar faces.

Waiting… is just one of many movies that were added to HBO Max on November 1st. You can check out the full list of those new arrivals below!

