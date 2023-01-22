Ryan Reynolds Praises Michael J. Fox Following Actor's Documentary Premiere at Sundance

Michael J. Fox is known for an array of roles, having starred in major shows like Family Ties and Spin City as well as big franchises like Back to the Future in addition to fan-favorite films such as Teen Wolf, The American President, and much more. When he was only 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and a new documentary from Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for Superman) chronicles the actor's life and career while living with the disease. Still is coming to Apple TV+ sometime this year, and it just had its debut at Sundance. In honor of the movie's upcoming release, Ryan Reynolds shared some praise for Fox on social media.

"I lost my dad to Parkinson's so besides @realmikefox being a friend, role model, generational talent and Canadian, I cannot wait to see 'Still' on @AppleTVPlus. It'll soon reside on the MJF anthology DVD shelf in my heart. Btw, The Frighteners is criminally underrated," Reynolds wrote. You can check out the post below:

Still was produced by Guggenheim's Concordia Studio with Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Will Cohen, and Jonathan King producing. Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberg, Nicole Stott, and Fox's long-time producing partner Nelle Fortenberry will executive produce. The film is expected to include documentary, archival, and scripted elements. Still is described as recounting "the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood." The account of Fox's public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis at twenty-nine with Parkinson's disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox's personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

"I'm kind of a freak. It's weird that I've done as well as I have for as long as I have," Fox told AARP in 2021. "People often think of Parkinson's as a visual thing, but the visuals of it are nothing. On any given day, my hands could be barely shaking, or they could be …" He flailed his hands around. "It's what you can't see—the lack of an inner gyroscope, of a sense of balance, of peripheral perception. I mean, I'm sailing a ship on stormy seas on the brightest of days."

Still does not yet have a release date.