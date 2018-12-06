Ryan Reynolds Producing Horror Film ‘The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine’

We’re living in an age where studios are starting to make movies based off of Reddit posts and it doesn’t even sound that crazy. Apparently, Ryan Reynolds agrees, because it’s just been announced that he’ll be producing The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine.

According to Variety, Twentieth Century Fox has joined with New Regency to buy the supernatural horror and set it up with the actor and Vertigo Entertainment.

Maximum Effort, Reynolds’ production company, will be teaming up with Roy Lee and Jon Berg through Vertigo. The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine is a novella written by Jasper DeWitt, which was originally posted on Reddit No Sleep.

You can read the original post here.

The story follows “an idealistic young doctor who tries to solve a mystery and heal its most difficult patient.” Variety claims bidding for the film was “very competitive” and had many production companies “chasing the property.” As of now, Reynolds is not attached to act in the film, but the director and cast have yet to be announced.

Reynolds is going strong in the producing game, having “signed a first-look deal earlier this year with Fox for Maximum Effort.” Currently, Clue, Free Guy, and Stoned Alone are all in development.

Clue will be a new take on the classic Hasbro game and star Reynolds. Currently, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on the script. The writing duo are best known for Deadpool, Zombieland, and Deadpool 2 (which they co-wrote with Reynolds).

Free Guy will be directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) and star Reynolds as a bank teller who realizes he’s a player in a video game.

Everything you need to know about Stoned Alone is in the title. The film will be directed by Augustine Frizzell, who recently played Sandra in The Old Man & the Gun.

In addition to his producing projects, Reynolds has plenty of acting gigs in the works. He’ll be voicing the titular role in Detective Pikachu and is currently in production for The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel.

You can see Reynolds on the big screen next in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, which is hitting theatres on December 12th.