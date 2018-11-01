Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson Teaming up for ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson teamed up for the 2017 action-comedy The Hitman‘s Bodyguard, and the pairing was enough of a success that a sequel film has been greenlit. Now it’s being confirmed that both Reynolds and Jackson are returning for the next film.

Variety is reporting that Lionsgate is moving forward with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which will not only bring back Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, but actress Salma Hayek, as well. Director Patrick Hughes is also reportedly returning, and script duties will once again be handled by Brandon and Phillip Murphy.

As for the premise of the sequel? Here’s what we know:

“The sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) enlisted by Jackson and Hayek’s characters to join them on a mission along the Amalfi Coast. Production is expected to start in March.”

The Hitman’s Bodyguard ended earning $176M+ on a $30M budget, which is a nice return for a movie that arrived with little fanfare, and was essentially carried by the combined star power of Jackson and Reynolds. Since the pair of actors haven’t exactly gotten less famous with the releases of Deadpool 2 and the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, so this should be an easy follow-up for Lionsgate to pull off.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard ended with Jackson’s Darius Kincaid breaking out of HMP Belmarsh prison in London, to sneak away and meet his wife Sonia (Hayek) in Honduras, at the bar where they first met. That ending seems to reframe the premise of the sequel (as mentioned above), as Reynolds’ Michael Bryce being recruited by the Kincaids may not be nearly as “above board” as it should be. Indeed an interesting premise for the sequel would be Michael having to step on the other side of the line, and really get deep into the underworld, in order to keep the Kincaids alive.

According to the report, “Matt O’Toole and Les Weldon are producing for Millennium Media and Campbell Grobman Films. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium and Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell of Campbell Grobman are executive producing. Joe Drake, Jason Constantine and Eda Kowan from Lionsgate negotiated the domestic deal for the film with Lerner and Greenstein from Millennium.”

We’ll keep you updated on the progress of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.