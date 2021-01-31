Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Adam Project Set Photos Featuring Mark Ruffalo

✖

Ryan Reynolds is a busy dude! In addition to his many businesses, the star has also been making movies. As soon as he wrapped filming on Red Notice alongside The Rock and Gal Gadot, Reynolds began filming Netflix's The Adam Project in Vancouver. In addition to Reynolds, the new sci-fi movie is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. In fact, Reynolds just shared some new photos of himself with Ruffalo.

"I have a friend from work too. But no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size. @markruffalo #TheAdamProject," Reynolds wrote. "Your mother (@jennifer.garner) is going to be very upset about her Subaru,” Ruffalo replied. "It’s hard to get too angry at my son." Garner shared the post in her Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm coming for you guys! Sorry, it was a little fender bender." We love seeing Deadpool and the Hulk together, especially when Deadpool quotes Thor: Ragnarok! Also, Ruffalo and Garner are a couple in this movie?! 13 Going on 30 stans rejoice! You can check out the images in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) as the pair team up to find their late father (Ruffalo) in order to set things right to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo's character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Keener is set to play the film's villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

As for Marvel, both Reynolds and Ruffalo are expected to be a part of future MCU projects. It was recently announced that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. It was also recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+'s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany.

Are you excited for The Adam Project? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming movie!