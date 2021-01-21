Ryan Reynolds Shocked By How Much Wireless Is Spending on Political Lobbying, Immediately Contributes to Dog Mayor

✖

Ryan Reynolds is best known for his acting career, including playing Deadpool. However, the star is also a businessman. He owns Aviation Gin, his own production company, and Mint Mobile. In fact, Reynolds has put Mint Mobile on the map be creating some delightful commercials, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. In Reynolds' latest ad, he talks about how other wireless companies put a lot of money into political lobbying, so he decided to the same, but with a classic Reynolds twist. The actor decided to donate $15 to a mayor who also happens to be a dog.

"Hi, it’s Ryan Reynolds! I recently learned that big wireless spends a lot on political lobbying. Like, a lot. I had no idea that wireless owners were supposed to do that, so Mint Mobile is officially contributing to the mayor of Idyllwild, California. A good, good boy named Max," Reynolds explains. "We won’t be contributing nearly as much because, frankly, we prefer to invest our money into stuff for you. Which is why I'm announcing free data upgrades on every plan beginning January 28th." You can check out the video in the tweet below:

Speaking of Reynolds' businesses, the actor recently took his ongoing feud with Hugh Jackman to Sam's Club where they both promoted their respective beverage companies to support good causes. Purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations counted as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. In the end, Jackman came out the winner. However, Jackman just won bragging rights since Sam's Club pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation.

Reynolds is currently working on The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie for Netflix that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was recently pushed back until later this year.

