Ryan Reynolds Plans to "Embarrass Himself" at The Oscars if Spirited Original Song is Nominated

Ryan Reynolds has been taking a break from superheroes and has been having a pretty successful run with all of the projects that he's released. In the past few years, the actor has released films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and an Apple TV+ Christmas movie titled Spirited. Spirited stars Reynolds and Will Farrell and has had rumblings that one of the songs from the film would get nominated for an Academy Award. Reynolds seems like he's a bit excited but nervous at the possibility and has recently revealed how he would feel if it actually happened. In a recent interview with Variety, the jokes that if the song is nominated he'd probably embarrass himself on the Oscars stage.

"I'm not thinking about that," Reynolds revealed. "Look, if this song is nominated for an Academy Award, I would say that the least I can do is show up on that stage and embarrass myself."

What Is Spirited About?

Spirited is a musical based on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie has done fairly well with critics and audiences, and currently has a 69% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. Reynolds takes on the role of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer plays Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker."

An Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch Spirited on the service, but there's no additional fee for subscribers to stream thennew movie. First-time subscribers can watch Spirited for free with Apple TV+'s 7-day trial, which costs $6.99 per month after the first week.

If you're ineligible for a free trial, Apple TV+ is included for three months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

What is Ryan Reynolds Doing Next?

The actor is set to begin filming the third Deadpool movie with Hugh Jackman next and both actors are getting in shape for it. Reynolds always looks fairly in shape for every role he does and you'd think that he'd have to do the bare minimum to get into Deadpool shape. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor teased training for his MCU debut.

"Training for a superhero movie is something I've been doing since I was 20, and I'm 46 now," Reynolds told the magazine. "Doing a fight sequence is in my bones. I memorize them very fast. I can make a mistake and use that mistake to my advantage in the moment. Whereas dancing, if I make one mistake, I completely fall apart."

