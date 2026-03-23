Ryland Grace’s Fate & Project Hail Mary Ending Decision Gets Official Explanation From Directors

Project Hail Mary is one of the biggest success stories of 2026 so far, and the movie’s ending is just one of many reasons it’s so great and resonating with viewers. The film has been well-received by critics and audiences alike: it has a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (96% with audiences), an A CinemaScore, and $141 million at the box office from its opening weekend. Despite its success, it’s unlikely there’ll be a sequel, given where the movie leaves things. Spoilers from this point on.

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The ending of Project Hail Mary sees Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) make the difficult choice to turn away from Earth, potentially dooming himself in order to save his alien friend, Rocky (James Ortiz), and the creature’s homeworld, Erid. Grace is successful in that mission, before the movie then reveals that he has actually settled into life on the alien planet, living inside a biosphere that allows him to survive. Does he ever go back to Earth? That’s left purposefully ambiguous, but he could choose to if he wanted, with Rocky confirming Erid’s scientists have figured out how to get him home.

Speaking with SlashFilm, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller explained the importance of that decision facing Grace:

“The thought process there is that it’s more powerful if it’s a choice. Right? So, yes, if he’s marooned there, that’s one thing. If he has the chance to go back and he would rather stay, that tells you everything about that relationship.”

Project Hail Mary’s Ending Slightly Changed The Book, But It Was Still Perfect

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

There are a few differences between the Project Hail Mary book and the movie when it comes to the ending: in the former, Rocky confirms that Earth’s sun has returned to its full pre-Astrophage brightness, confirming that the plan with the Taumoeba worked. The novel also reveals that Grace has been living on Erid for several years, and he has aged quite a bit. He’s 71 in Earth years, and while he’s only 53 in reality because of time dilation, he walks with a cane due to the planet’s gravity and his time spent travelling. The movie, meanwhile, adds a scene with Stratt that isn’t in the book.

Both, though, make it pretty clear that while Grace could go home, he doesn’t really want to. Part of that, of course, is that he doesn’t know what awaits him: it’s been decades and, while the sun returns to normal, it’s likely that billions of people have still died by that point, and who knows what the future of the planet will be.

But even more so, it’s because of Rocky, and finding his place with him on Erid. The movie doesn’t get into it as much, but Ryland is a bit of a loner. Rocky is his only real friend, and that’s worth more than anything he has back on Earth, especially when combined with being able to continue his passion for teaching.

Speaking with EW, the book’s author, Andy Weir, explained how long would’ve passed if Grace were to decide to return to Earth. On the planet, it would be another 16 years, but for Gosling’s character, “only four to five.” So he does have time on his side in that regard, and he muses in the book that “maybe” he’ll go back someday, but it also seems pretty clear that his home is now on Erid, and that’s where he’s going to stay, with Rocky right there with him.

Project Hail Mary is currently playing in theaters.

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