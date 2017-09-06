Samuel L. Jackson In Talks For Tim Burton's Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Avengers and Star Wars franchise regular Samuel L. Jackson is in talks to join Tim Burton's upcoming film adaptation of the best-selling novel Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, reports Variety.

He would star with Eva Green and Asa Butterfield, who are already attached to the project.

Chernin Entertainment has slotted the film, which Burton will direct from a script by Jane Goldman, for release on March 4, 2016.

The film will adapt the Ransom Rigg novel about a teenager who finds himself on an island where he must help protect a group of orphans with special powers from creatures out to destroy them.