Sarah Paulson's New Thriller Run Sets Hulu Record

Sarah Paulson's new thriller Run has now become Hulu's most watched feature title ever over its recent opening weekend. According to Deadline, over the film's first three days on the streaming service, Run beat all previous Hulu Originals Films as well as licensed SVOD film titles, beating the record previously held by Palms Springs though specific numbers were not shared by Hulu.

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, Run also stars Kiera Allen and its official description reads: ""They say you can never escape a mother’s love... but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN."

The film had originally been intended for a theatrical run but changed course due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported in August of this year that Hulu had purchased domestic rights for the film from Lionsgate with Lionsgate retaining foreign theatrical rights.

In addition to being a success on Hulu, the film has performed well with critics and fans alike. Run currently as a 93 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 83 reviews and is sitting at a 79 percent Audience Score as well.

As for Paulson, she will be returning to FX's American Horror Story for Season 10 which is set to debut sometime in 2021. She is also set to direct one of the episodes of the spinoff anthology series, American Horror Stories, marking her second time as a director in the overall franchise following her work on the highly anticipated "Return to Murder House" episode during AHS's eighth season, Apocalypse.

"The state of the world and California aren't having their finest moments in dealing with this virus," Paulson said during the Netflix TCA panel in August, detailing plans for American Horror Stories and American Crime Story: Impeachment. "Both productions will be shooting in Los Angeles. We were less than two weeks from starting Impeachment. I heard rumors of October, then 2021. A lot of rumors, no facts."

Run is now streaming on Hulu.

