Scary Movie Reboot Gets a Release Date

Nearly two decades after their departure from the franchise they created, the Wayans brothers are returning to terrorize audiences with their signature brand of horror comedy. The long-awaited sixth installment in the Scary Movie series has secured a June 12, 2026 release date, with original creators Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans reuniting to write and produce the film. The announcement marks a significant homecoming for the comedy legends who revolutionized the parody genre with their 2000 horror satire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The project comes full circle as Miramax backs the franchise, with Paramount Pictures handling global distribution. The original film, which spoofed popular slasher movies like Scream, was a groundbreaking success, earning $42.5 million in its opening weekend—setting records for both R-rated horror films and Black directors—before going on to gross $278 million worldwide.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Marlon Wayans addressed the franchise’s complicated history, discussing how Harvey Weinstein’s “crappy” deal with Miramax led to the family losing control of the series after Scary Movie 2.

“You can’t do Wayans s— without the Wayans,” Marlon stated, adding, “What we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn, Keenen, Damon, Kim. You can’t just put anybody on them.”

The reunion project was first teased at CinemaCon before being officially confirmed. The brothers will collaborate with Rick Alvarez on the screenplay, with all four serving as producers.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman said. “The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again,” the Wayans brothers said. “This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Celebrating the announcement on Instagram, Marlon wrote, “WE’RE BACK. After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

Production is scheduled to begin sometime this year, with the brothers aiming to recapture the chaotic, absurd humor that made the original films such memorable entries in the comedy genre. The previous Scary Movie films are currently streaming on Paramount+.