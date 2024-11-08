Original Scary Movie Star Teases Possible Reboot Return With Wayans Brothers

Scary Movie star Regina Hall might just come back for the reboot. Speaking with TV Insider, Hall expressed her excitement about the new installment of the horror spoof franchise and said she’s “thrilled” at the possibility the film’s cast could get back together for it. Hall played Brenda Meeks in the first four films in the franchise, but did not return for fifth film.

“I’m just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I’m excited for them,” Hall said. “We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world. I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.”

Paramount initially announced back in April of this year that the Scary Movie series was getting a reboot with original franchise creators Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans all returning. The trio originally created the franchise in 2000 and are writing the screenplay for the new film along with Rick Alvarez.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again,” the Wayans brothers said previously. “This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Hall might not be the only original star open to returning for the reboot, either. Anna Faris previously said that she would be interested as well — with the condition that Hall returned, too. Faris played Cindy Campbell in the first four Scary Movie franchise spanning from 2000 to 2006. Like Hall, she did not return for Scary Movie 5 which was released in 2013.

“I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” Faris said. “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!”

The original Scary Movie followed a group of teenagers who hit a man with their car and dump his body in a lake, swearing to secrecy. However, a year later, someone wearing a Ghostface mask begins hunting the group down one by one. The film featured parodies of numerous films, including Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Blair Witch Project, and more.

Interestingly, Scary Movie isn’t the only horror (or horror adjacent) film from its general era to be getting a reboot with some of the original cast involved. I Know What You Did Last Summer is also getting a reboot with Freddie Prinze Jr. set to reprise his role of Ray Bronson along with Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is reprising her role of Julie James. That film is expected to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

As for the new Scary Movie, it’s expected to film in 2025 and does not yet have a release date.