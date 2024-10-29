Wayans Brothers Reuniting for Scary Movie Reboot After Nearly Two Decades Away

It was revealed at CinemaCon earlier this year that some kind of Scary Movie reboot was in the works over at Paramount. That was enough to get fans of the satirical horror franchise excited, but little did anyone know the best news was still yet to come. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that original franchise creators Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans would all be returning to the series for this new installment.

Deadline broke the news that the trio of Wayans brothers that brought the Scary Movie franchise to life back in 2000 would be reuniting to write a screenplay for the first time in 18 years. The brothers are penning the screenplay for the new Scary Movie alongside Rick Alvarez. All four of those writers will also serve as producers for Miramax.

As part of Miramax’s first-look deal with Paramount, the new Scary Movie will receive a full theatrical release. Filming is slated to start sometime next year, though no specific date was mentioned. At this time, there is also no word on a release date.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman told Deadline. “The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again,” added Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon. “This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films in the Scary Movie series, which found massive audiences for their comedic takes on popular horror films like Scream and The Ring. Marlon and Shawn Wayans wrote those two films alongside their older brother, in addition to starring on-screen.

When the news first went live, Marlon took to Instagram to celebrate the reunion that fans have spent years asking for.

“WE’RE BACK,” Wayans wrote. “After nearly 20 years, the Mayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”