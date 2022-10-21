New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere

As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.

The School for Good and Evil was released on Netflix around the globe on Wednesday. On Thursday, it had already soared past the other films on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the list features The School for Good and Evil in the number one spot.

Given the star power in front of and behind the camera, it should come as no surprise that The School for Good and Evil is performing so well out of the gate.

You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!