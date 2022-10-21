New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
The School for Good and Evil was released on Netflix around the globe on Wednesday. On Thursday, it had already soared past the other films on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the list features The School for Good and Evil in the number one spot.
Given the star power in front of and behind the camera, it should come as no surprise that The School for Good and Evil is performing so well out of the gate.
You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The School for Good and Evil
"Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains."
2. The Curse of Bridge Hollow
"A Halloween-hating dad reluctantly teams up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit wreaks havoc by making their town's decorations come to life."
3. Luckiest Girl Alive
"A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history."
4. Blackout
"After waking up in a Mexican hospital with on memory, a man finds himself a cartel target and must uncover the truth — fast."
5. Dracula Untold
"A medieval warrior and ruler must become a vampire in order to repel the Ottoman invaders of his country in this origin story."
6. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
7. Megamind
"When cunning supervillain Megamind accidentally kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world."
8. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
9. 17 Again
"Nearing a midlife crisis, Mike wishes he could have a do-over in life — and that's exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he's 17 again."
10. Last Seen Alive
"When his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, an ordinary man takes extraordinary measures to find her even has he himself falls under suspicion."