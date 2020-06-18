Scoob! Coming to HBO Max This Month

✖

The coronavirus pandemic caused WB's animated summer film Scoob! to premiere on digital on-demand platforms instead of in theaters. That may seem disappointing to those who love going out to the movies, but there is some good news to be had for all of the streaming fans out there. Scoob is getting a much earlier streaming service debut than it would have had it premiered in theaters. WarnerMedia announced on Thursday that Scoob is going to be available to stream on HBO Max on June 26th, just over a week from now.

Now that WarnerMedia has its own streaming service in the form of HBO Max, it appears the company is following in Disney's footsteps when it comes to streaming movies released in the time of COVID-19. When the pandemic caused movie theaters around the country to close, Disney and Pixar's Onward had just arrived in theaters. Disney quickly moved the film to on-demand platforms and sent it Disney+ just two weeks later.

Scoob wasn't ever able to go to theaters, but this move certainly makes sense for WB. HBO Max has been pushed on the strength of its back catalogue, and any new content it can host will just be an added bonus to its roster. Given that Scoob costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy digitally, HBO Max will give families trying to save money a much easier option.

"HBO Max is the perfect home for these 'meddling kids' and their dog,’" said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. "SCOOB! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It's a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”

Scoob stars Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, and Frank Welker. The film is directed by Tony Cervone.

