First Look at Shaggy With Scooby From SCOOB! Debuts

Scooby-Doo and the rest of the Mystery Incorporated team are no strangers to the big screen, though the upcoming SCOOB! reboot embraces the animated origins of the characters while also offering a contemporary feel, with an image seemingly from a licensing expo giving us our first look at Shaggy and his beloved canine colleague. Will Forte will be voicing Shaggy while Scooby-Doo himself will be voiced by Frank Welker. The cartoon was previously brought to life in live-action theatrical adaptations with 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, with this new take on the character embracing an all-new cast. SCOOB! is set to land in theaters on June 15, 2020.

Joining Forte and Welker are Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne. The film will also feature Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, and Mark Wahlberg in various roles.

While the amassed talent surrounding the project has excited many Scooby-Doo fans, not everyone is happy with the upcoming project, which includes Matthew Lillard, the actor who played Shaggy in the live-action films and has voiced the character since 2009. The property might not have been on the big screen in more than a decade, but Lillard has lent his vocal talents to more than two dozen straight-to-video Scooby-Doo projects.

The actor takes pride in the role, despite having initially been embarrassed to be involved with projects that didn’t resonate strongly with critics.

“When they first came out, I thought that they were incredible. I was super-proud of my performance and I was happy to be at the forefront of a huge franchise for Warner Bros,” Lillard previously shared with Digital Spy. “But then, for a while, I lost my street credibility — it’s like, ‘Oh you’re in kids’ movies about a talking dog?’ — it’s kind of a joke. So there was a moment where I had a lot of shame about being that guy. Now I’m on the other side — I’m 45 years old, 13 years older. The movies are what they were, and I don’t judge them. I certainly am proud I did Scooby-Doo and I don’t know what I’d be doing if I didn’t have that character in my life.”

Stay tuned for details on SCOOB! before it lands in theaters on June 15, 2020.

