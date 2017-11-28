Live-Action Scooby Doo Origin Movie ‘Daphne and Velma’ Coming in 2018

The Scooby Gang is getting an updated origin story in the form of a brand new movie, focusing on the burgeoning friendship between Mystery Inc.‘s leading ladies.

Daphne and Velma will feature the two title characters in as they investigate the weird happenings around their school. Sarah Jeffrey of The Descendants and Shades of Blue will star as Daphne, and Sarah Gilman of I Didn’t Do It and Last Man Standing will portray Velma.

The Scooby Doo movie is currently in production in Atlanta, being handled by Ashley Tisdale and Jennifer Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Productions, and will be distributed through Warner Bros. Home Entertainment next year.

Check out the press release below:

Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio Blue Ribbon Content is currently in production on “Daphne and Velma,” a live-action feature-length film reimagining the origins of Mystery Inc.’s fierce female duo, Daphne Blake and Velma Dinkley. From Ashley Tisdale and Jennifer Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Productions, the film, currently shooting in Atlanta, will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in 2018.



“Blondie Girl is committed to telling stories from a female perspective and we could not be more thrilled to give Daphne and Velma their own story,” said Ashley Tisdale and Jennifer Tisdale, producers and founders of Blondie Girl Productions. “It’s so exciting to partner with Warner Home Entertainment and Blue Ribbon Content to introduce a new generation to the smart, charismatic, fearless females that we all know and love.”



“We wanted to give the audience a new take on these two familiar faces, who are fan favorites in the Scooby-Doo universe,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Blue Ribbon Content & Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation. “Daphne and Velma are two iconic and strong female characters, and this latest adventure of theirs will be both inspiring and entertaining for the audience.”



Before their eventual team-up with Scooby and the gang, bright & optimistic Daphne and whip-smart & analytical Velma are both mystery-solving teens who are best friends but have only met online — until now. Daphne has just transferred to Velma’s school, Ridge Valley High, an incredible tech-savvy institute with all the latest gadgets provided by the school’s benefactor, tech billionaire Tobias Bloom. And while competition is fierce among the students for a coveted internship at Bloom Innovative, Daphne and Velma dig beyond all the gadgets and tech to investigate what is causing some of the brightest students in school to disappear — only to emerge again in a zombie-fied state.