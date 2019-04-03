The New ‘Harry Potter’ Scrabble is All About Wizarding Words

USAopoly (The OP) has launched a new version of Scrabble that puts a magical twist on the classic by making all Wizarding words fair game. This includes character names, potion names, places from the wizarding world, and spells. Players can also customize the game and earn extra points by completing the directives in the Harry Potter and Magical Bonus cards.

Scrabble: World of Harry Potter is available to order on Amazon now for $29.95. It’s one of three new Harry Potter games that The OP is cooking up this year. Details about those games can be found below.

The next title in the series is the Harry Potter Defence Against the Dark Arts two player deck-building game. A product page is already up and running on Amazon, but orders were not being accepted at the time of writing. The game is expected to arrive sometime this summer (though it might go live sooner). Harry Potter Defence Against the Dark Arts is inspired by the popular Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, and is described thusly:

“Witches and wizards can test their head-to-head abilities in Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Defence Against the Dark Arts, a competitive deck-building game for two players that is inspired by Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle. In this fast-paced game, players must learn offensive and defensive magic skills to protect themselves and stun their opponent. Players take turns playing cards, taking actions and acquiring new cards to build a more powerful deck as their defensive skills improve. Stun your opponent three times to win!”

The OP has confirmed that a third Harry Potter game for 2019 is on the way, but details haven’t been unveiled. That should change soon – stay tuned.

