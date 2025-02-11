Scream Star Is Pushing to Star in a Stab Movie (And Fans Will Rejoice)

Star Wars isn’t going to be the only franchise where the dead speak, as Scream is using its next installment to potentially resurrect some characters from movies past. Scream 7 will feature both Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard, who each played Ghostface killers in older Scream films. It has opened discussions about what other stars behind beloved fallen characters could come back in Scream 7, and how the fictional Stab movie franchise might play a role in those resurrections.

Enter Parker Posey, the Scream 3 star who is very much at or near the top of every Scream fan’s comeback character wish list. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Posey claimed that she actually pitched her agent on making an entire Stab movie, coming back into the Scream franchise in an even more meta, satirical way.

“There should be a Stab movie. Yeah I really did [pitch that],” Posey said. “I’d play Gale now but then I’d play a younger Gale, with all the SnapChat filters.”

If you recall, Posey starred in 2000’s Scream 3 as an actress named Jennifer Jolie, who was playing the role of Gale Weathers in the fictional Stab 3. So that meant Posey was almost pulling double duty, performing as Jennifer as well as a version of Jennifer that was also pretending to be Gale.

The Stab movies offer a clever way to bring any of the former Scream stars back, especially if they’re not playing their original characters. We don’t yet know how Scream 7 will incorporate the franchise, but it feels like Posey might really be onto something. Stab has always been the satirical “movie within a movie” element of Scream, allowing the franchise to take things just a little deeper and play around with its own formula.

Fortunately for Scream fans, Posey is also open to a “regular” franchise return as Jennifer Jolie. When Entertainment Tonight asked her if she’d be open to coming back for a new movie, the actress simply said, “Of course! Yeah, it was fun.”

Scream 7 is currently in production and is being directed by original Scream writer Kevin Williamson. Franchise stalwarts Neve Campell and Courteney Cox are both going to be back for the new film, along with more recent series additions Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Newcomers in this movie include Isabel May, Joel McHale, McKenna Grace, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, and Anna Camp. Foley and Lillard will be returning to the fold for the first time in more than 25 years.