Scream 7 Star Teases the Franchise’s “Most Brutal Ghostface” in New Sequel

A new Ghostface is gearing up for another big screen killing spree next year, and this one sounds like it might be one of the most dangerous iterations of the villain yet. Scream 7 is currently in production with original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson in the director’s chair this time around. The cast is a big mix of fresh and familiar faces, and one of the prominent returnees has some strong feelings about this new movie’s Ghostface killer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actor Mason Gooding recently appeared on I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, where he opened up a little about the next Scream installment. Having starred in the previous two Scream films, Gooding is something of a veteran in the franchise now, and he believes this next Ghostface stands tall above the rest.

“This is the most brutal Ghostface I think there’s ever been from an anatomically logistical standpoint,” Gooding said. “There’s a lot of blood and viscera, and I feel like with Kevin Williamson directing, fans have a lot to look forward to with these characters.”

Obviously we don’t know any real details about the new Ghostface, as the reveal of the killer’s identity (or identities) is perhaps the biggest part of every Scream movie. With the exception of Scream 3, each of the previous films has featured more than one character acting as Ghostface.

Gooding is one of several previous Scream stars set for a role in Scream 7, though he’s one of only two that originated in the new era of the franchise. His Chad Meeks-Martin, nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s Randy, will have appeared in three straight Scream films once Scream 7 hits theaters. Jasmin Savoy Brown will also be back as Chad’s twin sister, Mindy Meeks-Martin.

The new movie is headlined by the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, who has been in five of the six Scream films to-date, but sat out the sixth installment due to a contract situation. Courteney Cox, the only actor to appear in all six Scream movies, is also coming back for another round. The biggest surprise with this cast has been the news that Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard are going to have roles in the film. Both actors were Ghostface killers in previous movies, and both of their characters were killed on-screen at the end of those films. There has been no word on how their returns are going to be handled.

Franchise newcomers in Scream 7 include Isabelle May, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Mark Consuelos, Anna Camp, and Ethan Embry.