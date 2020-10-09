Scream 4 Star Happy With Their Character's Death, Not Interested in a Return

✖

Thanks to Quibi, Rory Culkin fans can see him now in two all-new horrifying adventures with both The Expecting and 50 States of Fright, but the actor is no stranger to starring in horrifying projects, having previously been seen in Scream 4. In that film, Culkin's Charlie is revealed to be one of the Ghostface killers, though he is ultimately stabbed and seemingly dies in the film, making a return for Scream 5 seem unlikely. However, with Matthew Lillard starring in the original Scream and also seemingly dying, that hasn't stopped the actor from implying he could have survived the ordeal, but Culkin is satisfied with his demise in the sequel.

"I believe I took a blade to the heart. I remember in the [third] Scream, Jamie Kennedy made a cameo, even though he was dead. Like he made a cameo for the future, so there are ways that clever writing could fit, but I wouldn't campaign for it," Culkin recently shared with ComicBook.com. "I'm pretty happy with my place in the lineage of Scream."

Throughout the history of the Scream franchise, only three characters have appeared in all four films, with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all set to reprise their roles of Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, respectively, in the upcoming film, so it would surely take fans by surprise to see the return of a seemingly dead villain. Interestingly, Scream 4 also saw Hayden Panettiere's earn what would appear to be fatal injuries, but fans have been voicing their support for her possible return for the new film, since her death was implied rather than confirmed.

We might not see Culkin in a new Scream anytime soon, but we still have a lot of frightening content of his to check out on Quibi.

In The Expecting, when a down-on-her-luck waitress suffers disturbing effects from her pregnancy, she embarks on a dark journey to uncover the potential conspiracy surrounding it.

Culkin is also in 50 States of Fright, which explores stories based on urban legends from every state, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath. This horror anthology series launched in the spring, showcasing stories from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. New tales will be released from Iowa, Washington, Colorado, and Missouri.

In Culkin's episodes, when a sister descends a strange underground stairwell adjacent to an overgrown Washington cemetery to retrieve her little brother’s lost toy, she finds more than she bargained for at the bottom of the steps.

Both The Expecting and 50 States of Fright are now streaming on Quibi. Scream 5 is currently slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

Would you like to see the actor return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!