Serenity: Fan-Favorite Firefly Movie Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

The development of the movie Serenity was a significant development for sci-fi fans around the world, as it was the result of demands from audiences to earn a conclusion to the cancelled TV series Firefly. While it might not have been the first instance of studios actually listening to fans, it confirmed to both studios and TV networks that it was worth giving fans and creators what they wanted, even if a project wasn't a guaranteed financial success. Fans of both Firefly and Serenity were given the exciting news today that a 2-LP set of the deluxe Serenity soundtrack was on the way from Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings. The Serenity soundtrack is now available to pre-order on Amazon before it hits shelves on June 28th.

Per press release, "Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings are excited to announce the first-ever vinyl release for David Newman's expanded Deluxe Edition score for Joss Whedon's cult-classic space-western Serenity. Serenity was the feature film sequel of Joss Whedon's short-lived TV series Firefly. When fans lamented the loss of the cancelled show, Universal rescued the titular spaceship and its charismatic crew (including Nathan Fillion, Morena Baccarin, Gina Torres, and Alan Tudyk) for a big-screen adventure written and directed by Whedon. Set in 2517, Serenity is the story of the crew of Serenity, a 'Firefly-class' spaceship. The captain and first mate are veterans of the Unification War, having fought on the losing Independent side against the Alliance. Their lives of smuggling and cargo-running are interrupted by a psychic passenger who harbors a dangerous secret."

"The expanded Deluxe Edition version of composer David Newman's score for the film arrives on vinyl for the first time ever as a 2-LP Translucent Blue vinyl set, packaged in a jacket featuring new artwork by acclaimed illustrator Matt Sheean, a fold-out poster, and new liner notes by Daniel Schweiger. Set for release on June 28th, and available for pre-order now, the 2-LP set will also be available in a Varèse Sarabande Vinyl Club variant (pressed on 'Browncoat' vinyl and limited to 500 copies) exclusively at VareseSarabande.com.

(Photo: Varèse Sarabande/Craft Recordings)

"In pre-production memos, Whedon described his vision for the score as 'spare, intimate, mournful, and indefatigable.' Just as the landscape and speech drew from elements of the Western, he wished the same of the musical style and instrumentation. This thought process led Whedon to acclaimed composer David Newman, whose vast and diverse filmography made him well-prepared for anything the film might throw at him. From worldbuilding to character comedy to harrowing action, the score runs the gamut -- but always hews to a sense of family and 'home' for the Serenity and her offbeat crew. Solo cello and folksy percussion are found alongside eerie 'ethnic' approaches, which turn dark and brutal for the barbaric villains, the Reavers, as the film explores their secret origin. But Newman balances the weirdness with familiar, dramatic orchestral scoring, ultimately creating an eclectic tapestry for Whedon's unique vision.

"Varèse Sarabande originally released the soundtrack for Serenity in conjunction with the film's theatrical release as a 23-track, 50-minute program. This Deluxe Edition expands the album into a program of 54 tracks, featuring 90 minutes of prime David Newman sci-fi action, adventure, and emotion."

