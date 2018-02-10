New ‘Firefly’ Fiction Series To Be Part Of Canon

The crew of the Serenity refuses to die, as a new series of books set within in the Firefly universe will continue their adventures, continuing the official canon of the Fox TV series that debuted in 2002. Additionally, series creator Joss Whedon serves as a consulting editor on the upcoming books.

“[I am] delighted to be bringing new, official stories to fans of a show that has continued to grow in popularity over the years, finding new audiences in an unprecedented way,” commissioning editor Cat Camacho shared in a statement with Entertainment Weekly. “Firefly is a hugely unique IP and Titan Books is excited to be becoming part of its legacy.”

The original series only lasted 14 episodes but quickly earned a cult following, thanks to Whedon’s signature sense of humor and charming characters. The series starred Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres and Alan Tudyk, blending both science fiction and Western themes as the crew of the Serenity explored uncharted areas of the galaxy. Fillion was so successful in the role of Captain Malcolm Reynolds, he became the go-to actor fans envisioned when thinking of who could play Han Solo in new films.

The series earned such a passionate following that it scored the feature film Serenity in 2005 to help wrap up the story that fans had been waiting to see.

Get the details on the upcoming books below:

Firefly: Big Damn Hero, by Nancy Holder (Oct. 2018)

“Captain Malcolm Reynolds finds himself in a dangerous situation after being kidnapped by a bunch of embittered veteran Browncoats.”

Firefly: The Magnificent Nine, by James Lovegrove (March 2019)

“Jayne receives a distress call from his ex Temperance McCloud that leads the Serenity crew to danger on a desert moon.”

Firefly: Generations, by Tim Lebbon (Oct. 2019)

“The discovery of the location of one of the legendary Ark ships that brought humans from Earth to the ‘Verse promises staggering salvage potential, but at what cost? River Tam thinks she might know …”

Fans have been clamoring for a reboot of the series, yet with many members of the series’ cast landing roles in larger properties, uniting all the integral components would be easier said than done.

With The Walt Disney Company’s recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, this would potentially open the door for Disney to develop a new live-action series or film, as it would fit in thematically with the Star Wars and Marvel properties they produce.

Stay tuned for more details on the future of Firefly.

